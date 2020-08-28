Thousands of Fire Evacuees Return Home as Crews Make Steady Progress on Bay Area Blazes

Fire crews continued to slowly corral the massive wildfires burning in and around the Bay Area Friday as cooler, humid weather and reinforcements aided firefighters, allowing tens of thousands of people to their homes after more than a week of mass destruction and uncertainty.

In the past two days, evacuation orders were lifted for at least 50,000 people in the Bay Area and adjacent counties where some of the biggest fires have raged, Cal Fire officials said Thursday evening.

In heavily damaged areas, crews were working to restore electricity and water so more people could return to their homes, Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Chris Clark said.

“I think we’re going to have good news,” he added.

Around the state, hundreds of lightning-sparked wildfires have already killed at least seven people, burned nearly 1.4 million acres of land and pushed firefighter resources to the breaking point. Two groups of blazes — in the East Bay and North Bay — are among the largest wildfires in state history.