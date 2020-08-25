‘Best Day Yet’: Crews Make Slow But Steady Progress Containing Massive Bay Area Blazes

Among the largest and most destructive fires are the three huge complexes burning to the north, east and south of the Bay Area, which have forced mass evacuations and shrouded much of the region in thick smoke. Two of those fires – the SCU and LNU lightning complexes – are now the second- and third-largest fires in California history.

Firefighters and residents got a welcome break Monday, when a warning about more dry lightning and strong winds was lifted, allowing crews to make slow but steady progress in further containing the blazes.

“The past couple days we've seen significant progress in our firefight on this incident,” said Mark Brunton, operations chief with Cal Fire, in reference to the CZU fire complex burning in the Santa Cruz mountains. “The weather's really cooperating with us.”

Helicopters dropped 200,000 gallons of water on that blaze on Monday, he said, calling it “the best day yet.”

In addition to better weather, fire crews along with bulldozers and other equipment were arriving from other states.

But officials warned the danger was far from over and admonished the estimated 170,000 residents statewide under evacuation orders — the majority in and around the Bay Area — to stay away from their homes until the orders are lifted.

“It is highly dangerous in there still,” Jonathan Cox, a Cal Fire deputy chief, said of the blaze north of Santa Cruz. “We have bridges that have failed, old wooden bridges that have failed that may not appear failed to people that they may drive on. It is not safe,” he said.