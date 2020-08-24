Red Flag Warning in Bay Area Canceled, As Crews Continue Battling Massive Blazes
A barrage of lightning strikes last week sparked hundreds of fires across California, charring some 1.4 million acres statewide since Aug. 15 — more than the size of the state of Delaware. The largest of them — three massive groups of fires on the outskirts of the Bay Area, burning to the north, east and south of San Francisco — remain largely uncontained, forcing more than 100,000 people to evacuate and killing at least six.
On a more optimistic note, the region dodged a slight bullet Monday, as most of the predicted moisture in the forecast had moved north of the area, diminishing the threat of additional fire-sparking lightning storms, and prompting the National Weather Service to cancel its previously issued "red flag warning."
Latest Developments
When separate fires are burning near each other Cal Fire often dubs them "complexes." There are three such massive groups of fires currently burning in and around the Bay Area:
- LNU Lightning Complex: Sonoma, Napa, Solano, Yolo, Lake counties (including the Hennessey, Gamble, Walbridge, Meyers and Green fires)
- SCU Lightning Complex: Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Stanislaus counties (including fires in the Deer, Calaveras and Canyon zones)
- CZU August Lightning Complex: San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties (including the Warnella, Waddell fires)
LNU Lightning Complex
The LNU complex of fires, ignited by lightning strikes in Napa County on Aug. 17, consists of seven separate blazes raging across five different counties, including Sonoma, Napa, Solano and small sections of Yolo and Lake counties. As of Monday morning, the fire complex had grown to more 350,000 acres and was 22% contained, Cal Fire reported. The blazes have so far claimed the lives of five people and destroyed 871 homes and other buildings, while continuing to threaten 30,500 more structures.
The LNU complex is the second-largest wildfire in California history, according to Cal Fire.
SCU Complex
The SCU Lightning Complex is approximately 20 separate fires broken into three zones: the Canyon, Calaveras Zone and Deer zones. As of Monday morning, the fires had collectively burned 347,000 acres — making it the third largest wildfire in California history — and were 10% contained, Cal Fire said. The blazes are largely burning in steep, rugged terrain in mostly less populous areas across Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties, and have led to some evacuation orders, mainly near San Jose. The fires have so far destroyed 12 structures and are threatening more than 20,265 others.
CZU Lightning Complex
The CZU August Lightning Complex consists of multiple smaller lightning-sparked fires in the Santa Cruz mountains that merged into a massive blaze in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties, forcing more than 77,000 residents to evacuate, including the entire UC Santa Cruz campus. As of Monday morning, the fires had burned 78,000 acres and were 13% contained, destroying 176 homes and threatening more than 24,300 others, while severely damaging a large swath of Big Basin State Park, according to Cal Fire.
A 70-year-old man died near the town of Davenport, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday evening, marking first reported fatality linked to those fires.
"I think this is one of the darkest periods we've been in with this fire," said Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Chris Clark.
A helicopter crew recovered the man on Last Chance Road. They have identified the victim but are withholding his name while they work to notify his family.
Additional Reporting from the Associated Press