Red Flag Warning in Bay Area Canceled, As Crews Continue Battling Massive Blazes

A barrage of lightning strikes last week sparked hundreds of fires across California, charring some 1.4 million acres statewide since Aug. 15 — more than the size of the state of Delaware. The largest of them — three massive groups of fires on the outskirts of the Bay Area, burning to the north, east and south of San Francisco — remain largely uncontained, forcing more than 100,000 people to evacuate and killing at least six.

On a more optimistic note, the region dodged a slight bullet Monday, as most of the predicted moisture in the forecast had moved north of the area, diminishing the threat of additional fire-sparking lightning storms, and prompting the National Weather Service to cancel its previously issued "red flag warning."