Smoke continues to blanket the Bay Area after a record-breaking heat wave and lightning strikes sparked hundreds of fires burning throughout California.
Fires Continue to Burn Through the Bay Area, Leaving at Least 5 Dead
Three people in Napa County have died, Cal Fire officials announced Thursday night, and one person in Solano County has died, County Sheriff Thomas Ferrara reported earlier in the day.
A PG&E worker was killed in the course of assisting fire efforts near Vacaville on Wednesday. The worker was clearing downed electrical infrastructure and was found unresponsive in his vehicle, a Cal Fire spokesman said.
Latest Developments
When many fires are burning close together Cal Fire authorities call them "fire complexes." There are three lightning complex fires burning through the Bay Area now:
- LNU Lightning Complex: Sonoma, Napa, Solano, Yolo, Lake counties
- SCU Lightning Complex: Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Stanislaus counties
- CZU August Lightning Complex: San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties
LNU Lightning Complex
24-hour information line: 707-967-4207
Cal Fire incident information page
Cal Fire LNU Twitter Feed
The LNU complex of fires, ignited by a barrage of lightning strikes in Napa early Monday morning, consists of seven separate blazes burning in five different counties, including Sonoma, Napa, Solano and small sections of Yolo and Lake counties.
SCU Complex
Information lines: 669-247-7431 and 916-618-3195
Cal Fire incident information page
Cal Fire SCU Twitter feed
The SCU Lightning Complex is approximately 20 separate fires broken into three zones: the Canyon Zone, the Calaveras Zone and the Deer Zone. The fires continue to burn in steep, rugged terrain in multiple locations across Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.
CZU Lightning Complex
Cal Fire information line: 831-335-6717
Cal Fire incident information page
Cal Fire CZU Twitter feed
The CZU August Lightning Complex consists of multiple smaller lightning-sparked fires in the Santa Cruz mountains which merged into a massive, dangerous blaze burning in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties.