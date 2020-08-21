Fires Continue to Burn Through the Bay Area, Leaving at Least 5 Dead

Three people in Napa County have died, Cal Fire officials announced Thursday night, and one person in Solano County has died, County Sheriff Thomas Ferrara reported earlier in the day.

A PG&E worker was killed in the course of assisting fire efforts near Vacaville on Wednesday. The worker was clearing downed electrical infrastructure and was found unresponsive in his vehicle, a Cal Fire spokesman said.

Latest Developments

When many fires are burning close together Cal Fire authorities call them "fire complexes." There are three lightning complex fires burning through the Bay Area now:

LNU Lightning Complex

24-hour information line: 707-967-4207

Cal Fire incident information page

Cal Fire LNU Twitter Feed

The LNU complex of fires, ignited by a barrage of lightning strikes in Napa early Monday morning, consists of seven separate blazes burning in five different counties, including Sonoma, Napa, Solano and small sections of Yolo and Lake counties.