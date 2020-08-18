Return to Sender

As Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced California was suing the Trump administration for its "attack" on the United States Postal Service, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he was putting off controversial changes until after the election.

In case you've been wondering why your mail carrier has been a bit jumpy lately, it's because the postal service has been caught in the middle of a battle between playing an essential role in democracy during a pandemic and suppressing the vote.

Here's hoping President Trump and a mega-donor like DeJoy aren't around after the November election because if they are, it doesn't look good for the postal service... or democracy.