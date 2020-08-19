KQED is a proud member of
Fire Crews Continue to Battle Blazes in 4 Bay Area Counties as Temperatures Reach Triple Digits
Hannah HagemannMatthew Green
An Alameda County Fire crew battling a lightning-sparked blaze in the East Bay Monday.  (Alameda County Fire via Twitter)

Hindered by high winds, dry air and triple-digit temperatures, fire crews on Tuesday continued to fight a string of lightning-sparked brush fires that started Sunday in rural stretches of the eastern and northern Bay Area.

One group of fires, including the Deer Zone and Marsh Fires, had already burned roughly 5,000 acres in remote parts of eastern Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties, and remained 0% contained, forcing residents in the area to evacuate.

In neighboring Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties, fires spread across roughly 20,000 acres of steep terrain and remote canyons near the Calaveras Reservoir northeast of Mount Hamilton, with 4% containment, according to CalFire spokesman Jason Nialon.

"It's pretty much all challenging right now. The fires continue to burn in a steep inaccessible terrain,” he said. “Last night we were able to improve and strengthen our control line, so our challenge for today is again the weather.”

Meanwhile, a group of three fires in Napa County northeast of Santa Rosa had also collectively burned more than 12,000 acres as of Tuesday, and remained 0% contained. One of the blazes — the Hennessey Fire — southwest of Lake Berryessa, triggered expanded evacuation orders Tuesday, including everything west of Lake Berryessa along Berryessa Knoxville Road between Highway 128 and East Side Road, according to Cal Fire.

The Napa County Office of Emergency Services said an evacuation shelter has been established at Crosswalk Community Church 2590 First St.in Napa.

“If you’re in an evacuation warning area, be prepared to go, have your pets near by, have your car packed and facing outward so that you can leave if that evacuation warning was changed to an evacuation order,” said Will Powers, a spokesman with the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.

Active fires in and around the Bay Area. Source: Cal Fire. (Matthew Green/KQED)

"The majority of the fires are in a rural area, steep terrain with brush, not a lot of accessibility for crews to get into certain areas, so air resources are playing a vital role on doing fire suppression," Powers added. No injuries had been reported as of Tuesday.

Efforts to quell the fires come amid an excessive heat warning that remains in effect until Wednesday. This weekend, the National Weather Service issued Red Flag warnings across much of Northern California as extreme heat and the threat of continued widespread thunderstorms raised the risk of more lightning-sparked fires.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday declared a statewide emergency in response to the fires.

“We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions,” Newsom said in a statement. “California and its federal and local partners are working in lockstep to meet the challenge and remain vigilant in the face of continued dangerous weather conditions.”

Earlier this week, Newsom secured grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support the state's response to fires burning in Napa, Nevada and Monterey counties.