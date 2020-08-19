Fire Crews Continue to Battle Blazes in 4 Bay Area Counties as Temperatures Reach Triple Digits

Meanwhile, a group of three fires in Napa County northeast of Santa Rosa had also collectively burned more than 12,000 acres as of Tuesday, and remained 0% contained. One of the blazes — the Hennessey Fire — southwest of Lake Berryessa, triggered expanded evacuation orders Tuesday, including everything west of Lake Berryessa along Berryessa Knoxville Road between Highway 128 and East Side Road, according to Cal Fire.

The Napa County Office of Emergency Services said an evacuation shelter has been established at Crosswalk Community Church 2590 First St.in Napa.

“If you’re in an evacuation warning area, be prepared to go, have your pets near by, have your car packed and facing outward so that you can leave if that evacuation warning was changed to an evacuation order,” said Will Powers, a spokesman with the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.

"The majority of the fires are in a rural area, steep terrain with brush, not a lot of accessibility for crews to get into certain areas, so air resources are playing a vital role on doing fire suppression," Powers added. No injuries had been reported as of Tuesday.