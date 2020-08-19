Fire Crews Continue to Battle Blazes in 4 Bay Area Counties as Temperatures Reach Triple Digits

Hindered by high winds, dry air and triple-digit temperatures, fire crews on Tuesday continued to fight a string of lightning-sparked brush fires that started Sunday in rural stretches of the eastern and northern Bay Area.
One group of fires, including the Deer Zone and Marsh Fires, had already burned roughly 5,000 acres in remote parts of eastern Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties, and remained 0% contained, forcing residents in the area to evacuate.
In neighboring Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties, fires spread across roughly 20,000 acres of steep terrain and remote canyons near the Calaveras Reservoir northeast of Mount Hamilton, with 4% containment, according to CalFire spokesman Jason Nialon.