After Epic 8-Year Battle, California Uber, Lyft Drivers May Soon Receive Employee Benefits

This brought lawsuits. In the fall of 2013, Shannon Liss-Riordan filed class action lawsuits against both companies that aimed to get drivers back pay and to end the alleged misclassification of drivers as contractors.

Uber and Lyft were able to successfully snarl these lawsuits in the court system. It took six years to resolve both cases. The combined $47 million in settlements fell far short of the plaintiff's original goal, and drivers continued to be classified as contractors.

Mandatory Arbitration Clauses

Uber and Lyft were able hamstring that lawsuit, and subsequent others, largely through mandatory arbitration clauses: controversial agreements that all Uber and Lyft drivers have to sign mandating that labor disputes be handled privately behind closed doors rather than in court.

“Lawyers have been filing misclassification cases more or less since these companies came on the scene,” said Charlotte Garden, a professor at the Seattle University School of Law. "By looking at how those cases have ended, it is really a testament to how effective individual arbitration is at preventing people from being able to enforce their rights.”

Uber and Lyft also fended off regulation by appealing to consumers. They relied on their vast venture capital reserves to make rides artificially cheap — to the ire of traditional taxi drivers. And then, when a city or state enacted unfavorable regulations, the companies would threaten to leave.

Sometimes the companies would leave for a few months, but they always came back.

Angry customers, meanwhile, put pressure on politicians who often caved and dropped regulations.

Garden said the victories Uber and Lyft enjoyed early on dissuaded other local regulators from trying to rein in the companies.

“They knew regulation would be met with the companies ignoring the regulations and then fighting tooth and nail,” she said.

Uber and Lyft grew rapidly over the next five years and, by 2018, had amassed a combined $20 billion in venture capital. Meanwhile, a spate of new companies like Postmates and Instacart began adopting similar contract-labor models.

The ‘ABC Test’

In 2018, drivers seeking employee status scored a major victory — ironically, as a result of a California Supreme Court case that had nothing to do with gig companies.

This case began in 2005, three years before smartphones even existed, and close to a decade before the dawn of the gig economy. A truck driver sued a delivery company called Dynamex for classifying him as a contractor and not paying employee benefits.

In April 2018 — 13 years after the case started — the court ruled in favor of the driver. The ruling established an “ABC test” for employment, in which workers can only be considered contractors if they:

a. are free of control and direction from the company;

b. perform work outside the normal course of the company’s business;

c. regularly engage in some kind of independently established trade or occupation

Nevertheless, in the absence of any enforcement, Uber and Lyft continued to classify their drivers as contractors.

The following year, the state Legislature took up the issue.

AB 5, introduced by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, went into effect Jan. 1, 2020, codifying the Dynamex decision into law.

In advocating for the bill, Gonzalez specifically called out gig companies like Uber and Lyft.

“In letting a new industry come in and say, ‘Because I hire you through an app, I don’t have any rules’ — that jeopardizes everything,” Gonzalez told lawmakers as they debated the bill in 2019.

But Uber and Lyft have since still continued to classify drivers as contractors.

In response to AB 5, Uber, Lyft and the delivery company DoorDash put more than $110 million behind Proposition 22 — on the statewide ballot this November — which would exempt gig companies from the new legislation.

And Then Came the Pandemic ...

In March, the coronavirus pandemic delivered a nightmare scenario for drivers who saw a precipitous drop in customers and weren't eligible for the paid sick time and unemployment benefits afforded regular employees.

As the pandemic raged on, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra in May finally stepped in, announcing a lawsuit against the companies.

Becerra admitted that it had taken the coronavirus for the state to act on the issue of worker misclassification.

“Sometimes it takes a pandemic to shake us into what that really means and who suffers the consequences of it,” he said.