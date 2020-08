Born in Oakland, raised in Berkeley, with a political career that began in San Francisco, Sen. Kamala Harris is now in the national spotlight as the Democratic vice presidential candidate.

Unfortunately, that national spotlight also shines on a president who traffics in old-school racism and wild conspiracies about baby-eating Democrats.

Methinks the early days of birtherism President Obama faced will seem quaint compared to what the right-wing smear machine is about to unleash on Sen. Harris.