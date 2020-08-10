COVID-19 Safety Measures 'Not Worth the Trouble' to ICE and GEO Group

A federal judge ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to stop admitting new detainees at a private facility run by GEO Group Inc., saying ICE and Geo Group had "put the detainees at serious risk of irreparable harm" and treated COVID-19 safety measures as "not worth the trouble."

The Mesa Verde detention center in Bakersfield is the site of a growing COVID-19 outbreak.

Emails that were made public during litigation reveal that an ICE field office director seemed to be more concerned about logistical issues than testing detainees.