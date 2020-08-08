In Executive Actions, Trump Extends Unemployment Benefits

At his Bedminster golf resort on Saturday, President Trump signed four executive actions to provide economic relief amid the coronavirus pandemic. It amounts to a stopgap measure, after failing to secure an agreement with Congress.

Although the White House has not yet released the text of the actions, Trump said they would extend enhanced unemployment benefits that expired more than a week ago, extend a moratorium on evictions and continue the suspension of student loan repayments.

The previous enhanced unemployment benefits added $600 a week to standard state unemployment benefits. But Trump's executive action would cut it to $400 and would require states to fund 25% of it.

"If they don't, they don't. That's up to them," Trump said when asked what happens if governors don't have the funds available. "The states have the money. It's sitting there."

A fourth action would defer payroll tax collection for workers earning less than $100,000 a year. Trump suggested it would be retroactive to Aug. 1, though the night before he had said the start date would be July 1. Trump said the "payroll tax holiday" would last through the end of the year but could be made permanent if he is reelected. The connection to November's election wasn't subtle.