California Is Underreporting Recent COVID-19 Cases Due to Technical Issue

A technical problem has caused a lag in California's tally of coronavirus test results, casting doubt on the accuracy of recent data showing improvements in the infection rate and number of positive cases, and hindering efforts to track the spread, the state's top health official said Tuesday.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in a news briefing Tuesday that in recent days, California has not been receiving a full count of tests conducted, or positive results, through electronic lab reports due to the unresolved issue, which he did not describe in detail. The technical problems have affected the state's electronic lab reporting system known as CalREDIE.

The state's data page now carries a disclaimer saying the numbers "represent an underreporting of actual positive cases" per day.

The latest daily tally posted Tuesday showed 4,526 new confirmed positives, the lowest total in more than six weeks and a precipitous drop from the record nearly 13,000 reported two weeks ago. County health officials have posted notices on their sites advising of the lag and that a drop in cases might not paint a full picture.

"Some counties, many counties, in fact, depend on the state's information to keep their own data up to date," Ghaly said. "There is no doubt that their ability to address in a timely way specific cases, case investigation[s] and contact tracing is limited."

Ghaly said the state is working to fix the problem and is now asking labs to report cases manually.