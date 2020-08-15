What We Learn From the Long Lives of Nuns (Think: People, Not Productivity)

There is a cheerful conviviality to the room, enhanced by the fact that many of these women have been living together since they became nuns, decades ago. They are practiced at communal living. Corwin says they learn to rely on each other long before getting old demands it.

“When there were older nuns who needed their care, they were there for them,” Corwin says. “And so then a little later in their lives, when they are the ones who need care and have to depend on each other — that seems like a natural sort of circular path.”

“I pay close attention to those sisters that are older than myself,” says Sister Joan Marie O’Donnell, “some of them who've been mentors to me.”

O’Donnell is 78 years old and has been a sister of Mercy since she was 18. She recently retired, after having worked for decades as a high school teacher and then in health care for elders. O’Donnell says the women around her supply a vision for how to navigate post-retirement life.

“Very often when I visit a sister, I’ll come home and I'll say, ‘Joan, take note, you know, take note, I mean, really take this in. This is awesome,' " she said.

Interdependence is a long-standing and celebrated aspect of convent life.

The Person Is More Important Than Productivity

Sister Suzanne Toolan is 92, and has been a musician — an organist and a composer — for going on eight decades. When I meet her, she sits down at the keyboard in her suite of rooms at the convent’s assisted living facility, and plays me a hymn she wrote, “I Am the Bread of Life.” It’s in hymnals all across the country; I grew up singing it in the Episcopal Church. But, partway through the hymn, Toolan stops playing, mid-phrase. “I have a hard time with my hand,” she mutters to herself, massaging the arthritic joints.

Because of arthritis, Toolan can’t play the way she used to, and she has a tendency to get down on herself for not being able to contribute as she always has. “Looking back, I wrote things for events — and that doesn’t come my way much anymore,” she says. “I can make it, but I just may be a little lazy.”

As soon as Toolan admitted this, another one of her fellow sisters, listening in on the conversation, swoops in. Sister Brian Kelber tells Toolan that she’s “the heart” of the Mercy Center’s liturgy and music. Kelber supplies an anecdote about Toolan having given her the job of carrying the music, so that she could feel included, even though she couldn’t sing. “Your talents are wonderful, Suzie,” she says, “but you are the gift.”

Toolan, just by being who she was, was contributing in her sister’s eyes. Corwin says this is the ethic so different from American society at large. Even though the nuns do an enormous amount, devoting themselves to charitable work, “there is so much socialization in the convent towards the idea that being a good person is much more important than doing good in the world,” Corwin says.

And in the convent, there are ways of contributing that aren’t physically demanding. Just praying for someone is valuable, Corwin says. This attitude around the person being the most important thing — beyond what they can productively offer — extends to even more extreme situations. At Mercy Center’s assisted living facility, I saw sisters with even bigger physical or cognitive challenges being integrated into daily life.