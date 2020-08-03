Cleaner Air, Painful Layoffs

Hundreds of workers at the Marathon refinery in Martinez are set to lose their jobs at California's fourth-largest refinery.

The oil industry has taken a big hit amid the current COVID-19 world of sticking close to home and continuing economic decline.

While I rejoice at there being one less polluting refinery in the Bay Area, that doesn't help the hundreds of workers (thousands if you include contractors) shown the door by Marathon Petroleum.

If only that much-heralded transition to a green economy had begun in earnest before the shock of a coronavirus-stalled economy.