Amid #WeAreUnited Movement, a Stanford Volleyball Star Fights to Save His Team

It's also what makes the Stanford's decision to eliminate his sport such a bitter pill to swallow, one that he said left Jasper and his teammates feeling “very blindsided and almost lied to.”

It’s hardly surprising the school is prioritizing more popular, revenue-generating teams like football, he said, but argues that shouldn’t come at the expense of equally valuable, if less appreciated, sports.

Immediately after the announcement was made, Jasper said, the men's volleyball alumni network stepped in to try to save the program.

“It was just so cool to see — some people that had graduated so long ago still care so much about the program and what it did for them.”

The group of current and former players has since started a crowdfunding campaign and social media blitz.

“We're just trying to raise as much awareness and get as much publicity as possible, because in order to actually have anything done, we need the biggest base possible to basically pressure the university and make it a PR nightmare for them,” he said.

And although the athletic director made clear that the decision is final, officials told Jasper's group they were willing to at least continue the discussion, he said.

“So in all honesty, I really don't know what the chances are, but I do know that it is not going to be a sprint,” he said. “We're not going to accomplish anything in the next month or so. It's going to be a marathon and we're going to be fighting this battle for a while. If I have to be fighting it until the end of next year and then on through that, and they just keep cracking the door open, eventually we're gonna bust that door down.”

At the same time, Jasper also got involved in another organizing effort, joining a group of more than 50 other Stanford athletes of color in response to the police killing of George Floyd and the movement it galvanized.

Some of the athletes involved were, like him, among the only people of color on their teams. And in that moment of intense racial reckoning, many felt isolated.

“I didn't know to talk to either,” he said. “So I guess we also just wanted a space for us to talk, which we basically ended up creating ourselves.”

But beyond that, the group also wanted the athletic department to actively acknowledge racial injustice and take a strong stand against it.

“None of us really felt like our teams or coaches really understood, and like, decided to say something. We were very unhappy with, I guess, the privilege that a lot of the athletic department was showing,” he said.

“After that, I feel like it just got picked up and became a thing. All the teams put out a statement saying, we don't support racism, we love diversity. And then I feel like it just kind of became a trend for companies and whatever, and basically everyone just started saying that. But it was better than nothing and it was putting it out there.”

Immersing himself in both campaigns this summer, Jasper said, has made him that much more aware of the tremendous influence volleyball has had in almost every facet in his life, particularly in shaping into a leader and a fighter.

“It really hit me how much volleyball has taught me. And I don't know what I would do or where I would be without it. And I'm forever in debt. I love the sport,” he said. “And, you know, like with everything that we're going through right now, I've got to fight as hard as I can to make sure that that opportunity that I have exists for the next kid down the road and that the community can to continue to thrive and grow.”

KQED's David Marks contributed to this story.