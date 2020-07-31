Pressure Mounts for Berkeley Police to Investigate Fire Outside Black Church as a Hate Crime

“The day we put up the Black Lives Matter sign, I guess it's a coincidence that somebody wanted to burn trash cans attached to our building and set it on fire,” McBride said.

"Regardless of the intentions of the suspect, we will not be silenced or intimidated," McBride said in a separate statement. "Were it not for an alert and courageous neighbor, my entire church could have been burned to the ground."

McBride said the only notice he received from Berkeley police was an incident report slid under the church door. And he said that while he did receive a consolatory email from Berkeley Police Chief Andrew Greenwood late Wednesday night, he was disappointed that neither the chief or the mayor had called him directly.

"For decades, church fires were used as a means of terrorizing Black clergy and the Black community," McBride said. "I guess in Berkeley, it's not something worthy of special attention by law enforcement officials."

Well-known comedian W. Kamau Bell, who joined McBride at Thursday’s press conference, directly criticized Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín for not attending showing adequate support.

“I'm talking to the mayor and the people who run this town to live up to the reputation of Berkeley or give up the reputation of Berkeley,” said Bell, who recently worked with McBride on a fundraiser to buy personal protective equipment for low-income residents.

Shortly afterward, Arreguín issued a statement calling for the suspected arson to be investigated as a hate crime and asking the city's police and fire departments to prioritize the case, Berkeleyside reported.

“As our nation continues to confront our dark history of racism, I am glad that the parishioners of The Way and Pastor Mike McBride, who have been at the forefront of social justice and the Black Lives Matter movement, are safe,” Arreguin said in the statement. “However, the fear and trauma this incident creates is unacceptable. … Anti-Black hate, and all forms of racism, has no place in Berkeley.”

Officer Byron White, a spokesman for the Berkeley Police Department, said police are investigating the fire as an arson and looking into whether it was indeed a hate crime.

“This is important to us,” he said.