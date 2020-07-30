Santa Clara County to Put U.S. Census Kiosks at Pop-up Coronavirus Testing Sites

Census 2020 electronic kiosks will soon be placed at pop-up COVID-19 testing sites throughout Santa Clara County, officials announced Wednesday.

The move, they said, is being made in part to mitigate the potential impact of President Trump's recently renewed efforts to exclude undocumented immigrants from the count.

The kiosks are also part of a larger effort to ensure that all county

residents are counted in the once-a-decade survey, which determines congressional representation and redistricting and informs how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal spending are locally allocated each year. That funding is used for schools, roads and hospitals, among many other public resources.