Enter, Stage Right

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said vandalism "gives Donald Trump the images he wants and the justification he seeks to send federal troops into American cities."

Following a peaceful anti-racism protest in Oakland on Saturday, some people broke windows and set multiple fires, including at the Alameda County Superior Courthouse.

Trump – campaigning as the law and order president – seems determined to paint a dystopian vision of cities in the United States, with any disorder amplified by the campaign and right-wing media.

On Monday it was reported that the Trump administration is sending more federal agents to the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon.

Let's hope none of them are on their way to Oakland.