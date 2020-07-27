Protesters Chain Themselves to Gate of Newsom's Home Demanding Mass Inmate Releases

At San Quentin, there are now upward of 500 active cases, more than the next two hardest-hit prisons combined.

Demonstrators want Newsom to grant mass clemency and order more early releases to reduce the prison population, the collective said in a statement. The governor previously ordered steps projected to lead to the early release of about 10,000 inmates, or nearly 10% of the inmate population.

The collective called that “too little, too late." The 14 chained protesters were backed by a banner hanging from the Newsom's gate saying “Free Them All.”

The group accused Newsom of “hypocrisy” for placing a moratorium on executions but presiding “over dozens of preventable deaths in state prisons" and issuing “hollow statements about racial justice while leaving Black and Brown people to die in squalid cells.”

Newsom's office did not respond to a request for comment.

The collective also called on Newsom, a Democrat, to halt transfers of inmates from state and local custody to federal immigration officials, and to stop the expansion of immigration detention — even though California already has laws blocking immigration facilities and limiting law enforcement agencies' cooperation with immigration officials.

It said he “criticizes Trump when convenient, but ... turns incarcerated Californians who are eligible for release over to ICE instead of their loved ones.”