Counting on Xenophobia

President Trump wants to leave undocumented immigrants out of the 2020 Census count even though the Constitution mandates every person living in the United States be counted.

Numerous places in our Constitution and U.S. Code refer to the count of "persons" or "total population" with no mention of immigration status.

The Trump administration likely knows this unconstitutional attempt to make immigrants invisible will hit a dead end in the courts.

No matter, though, it's all about rallying the base.

This will help stoke the fires of xenophobia that worked so well for Trump during his 2016 campaign.

If you haven't been counted in the 2020 Census yet, here's where you can get started and find more information in English, Spanish and 46 other languages.