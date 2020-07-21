Secret Police, Anyone?

President Trump threatened to send federal agents to Oakland and several other U.S. cities "run by liberal Democrats."

After some protesters in Portland were beaten and others pulled into unmarked rental vans by anonymous federal agents wearing tactical gear, this may not be just another idle Trump threat.

Along with New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit and Baltimore, Trump called out Oakland because, according to President American Carnage, "Oakland is a mess."

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said she could think of nothing more likely to incite civil unrest "than the presence of Trump-ordered military troops into Oakland."

I fear that may be exactly what our desperate president is trying to do.