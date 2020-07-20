March Redux

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are spiking in California, and San Mateo is currently the only Bay Area county not on Gov. Newsom's coronavirus watch list.

After San Francisco was added to the list, Mayor London Breed announced that all indoor malls and non-essential offices in the city must close starting Monday.

With 33 of California's 58 counties now on the watch list, we're definitely headed in the wrong direction in the battle against this pandemic – locally and nationally.

Those masks are starting to look more appealing every day.