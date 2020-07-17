KQED is a proud member of
Most California Schools Can't Reopen Classrooms Next Month Under Newsom Order
News

Jocelyn Gecker and Kathleen Ronayne
Associated Press
Children in an elementary school class wearing masks enter the classroom with desks spaced apart as per coronavirus guidelines during summer school sessions at Happy Day School in Monterey Park, California on July 9, 2020. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out strict new criteria Friday for school reopenings in California, making it unlikely the vast majority of public and private K-12 schools throughout the state, serving millions of students, will be able to start the academic year with in-person classroom instruction, amid surging coronavirus cases.

Under Newsom's order, schools located in counties on the state monitoring list for rising coronavirus infection and hospitalization rates are not allowed to hold in-person classes until they have been off the list for at least 14 days. Currently, 33 counties  — home to more than 80% of the state — are on that monitoring list, including every county in the Bay Area except San Mateo.

“The one thing we have the power to do to get our kids back into school? Wear a mask, physically distance, wash your hands," Newsom said.

The new rules, which Newsom said apply to both public and private schools throughout the state, require all teachers and other school staff and all students in third through 12th grade to wear face coverings. Younger students will be encouraged but not required to wear them.

The governor’s strict new regulations marked a dramatic shift from his earlier position that it was up to local school districts and boards to decide when and how to reopen. His announcement comes just weeks before many of the state’s more than 1,000 school districts are set to resume instruction in mid-August, with many still finalizing reopening plans.

As school districts wrestle with the decision, teachers unions, parents and school officials have urged state leaders to provide more direction on whether it is safe to go back to school.

The state this week reported its second-highest one day totals in infection rates and deaths since the start of the pandemic. Nearly 7,400 people have died in California — more than 1,100 of them in the past two weeks.

Several large school districts have already said their schools will begin the new term remotely, including Los Angeles and San Diego, the state’s two largest districts, with a combined enrollment of 720,000 K-12 students. San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento, Long Beach, Santa Ana and San Bernardino are among the other districts opting not to immediately return to classrooms for the fall semester.

Los Angeles is the second-largest school district in the country after New York City, where mayor Bill de Blasio has said schools are expected to reopen with a hybrid model of in-person instruction and at-home learning, subject to state approval.

Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley accused the governor of listening to “special interests, not science" in laying out the rules.

“Rather than adopting a balanced approach that provides California families options for classroom-based and home-based learning, the governor is shutting down the vast majority of schools across the state," Kiley said.

California officials have placed at least 32 of the state’s 58 counties on a watch list because of concerning coronavirus transmission and hospitalization rates. Being on the list puts restrictions on the ability to reopen various segments of the economy.

If those counties are still on the watch list when the new term begins, the guidance means that most California schools would not be reopening classrooms but holding school via distance learning.

The guidance lays out in detail when classrooms and schools would have to close if there is an outbreak. If a student or educator test positive for the virus, students and teacher in that classroom would have to quarantine for 14 days. An entire school would have revert to distance learning if it reports multiple cases, or 5% percent of students and staff test positive within a 14-day period.

Meanwhile, an entire district would have to revert to distance learning if 25% or more of its schools have been physically closed due to COVID-19 within 14 days. After 14 days, school districts can return to in-person instruction with the approval of a local public health officer.

Newsom’s administration and the state Department of Education had released guidelines in early June for districts to follow when reopening, including implementing temperature checks for students, remaking activities such as lunch and recess, and recommending cloth face coverings for students and teachers. But at that time, California had managed to keep its coronavirus case count under control.

“Since we’ve issued our guidance, conditions have changed dramatically,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said during a media briefing Wednesday.