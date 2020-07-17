Most California Schools Can't Reopen Classrooms Next Month Under Newsom Order

Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out strict new criteria Friday for school reopenings in California, making it unlikely the vast majority of public and private K-12 schools throughout the state, serving millions of students, will be able to start the academic year with in-person classroom instruction, amid surging coronavirus cases.

Under Newsom's order, schools located in counties on the state monitoring list for rising coronavirus infection and hospitalization rates are not allowed to hold in-person classes until they have been off the list for at least 14 days. Currently, 33 counties — home to more than 80% of the state — are on that monitoring list, including every county in the Bay Area except San Mateo.

“The one thing we have the power to do to get our kids back into school? Wear a mask, physically distance, wash your hands," Newsom said.

The new rules, which Newsom said apply to both public and private schools throughout the state, require all teachers and other school staff and all students in third through 12th grade to wear face coverings. Younger students will be encouraged but not required to wear them.

The governor’s strict new regulations marked a dramatic shift from his earlier position that it was up to local school districts and boards to decide when and how to reopen. His announcement comes just weeks before many of the state’s more than 1,000 school districts are set to resume instruction in mid-August, with many still finalizing reopening plans.