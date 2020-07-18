‘We’re Talking About Human Beings': Released from San Quentin, Adnan Khan Advocates for People Still Inside

On the Vulnerability of Prisoners Inside

First of all, San Quentin is the oldest prison in California. The ventilation is absolutely poor. It is dirty. There's mold. It is very antiquated. And on top of that, the demographic of people that are incarcerated in San Quentin are elderly or have chronic illnesses. There's a huge population — including a huge transgender population — that we continue to forget, so there are men and women incarcerated at San Quentin, as well as correctional officers and medical staff and kitchen cooks who all live there. A lot of people feel like, ‘Oh, that's just prison. Whatever happens inside stays there.’ But by neglecting prisons inside, we infect our society.

On Being Released Before San Quentin's Outbreak

I do feel helpless and I do feel survivor's guilt. A lot of us were serving life sentences and we either went to the parole board or were commuted by governors. In my situation, a piece of legislation changed and I was immediately released. I really feel like I escaped death.

Now a year later, there is this deadly virus that's eating people up. It's not just about surviving. It's not just about who dies and who lives. People haven’t seen or heard from their families in four months. It's devastation that we're seeing — not just what's happening inside — but as an extension, what’s happening to their families. And so when people say, ‘We're on lockdown,’ I understand people's journeys are completely different. For me, I'm just so happy to do this lockdown from the comfort of my home with a cell phone, a laptop and a Netflix subscription. People in [prison] don't have anywhere near that. It's just this feeling of helplessness. How do we help our friends? What power do we have to help? It’s hurtful knowing how limited that power is.

On Advocating for People Still Inside

I have spent hours and hours in self-help groups [at San Quentin] listening to and sharing people's deepest traumas. I know what that did for the trajectory of their life. I know crimes that people committed and the remorse and they feel towards their crimes. I know what making amends looks like. That's what really breaks my heart. And that's what society does not see. We're talking about people who've been through a lot and who continue to suffer. We're talking about human beings, after all. So when people say, ‘So what? They committed a crime. Do the crime, do the time.’ That's not a public safety response. I always say I went from an eight-year-old Little League Baseball player to an 18-year-old with a life sentence. None of us are born armed and dangerous. The state should have a higher moral authority than the people it condemns.

When Being an 'Essential Worker' Is a Prison Job

I recently received a call from one of my good friends in San Quentin. His name is Anthony Ammons, but I know him better as “Ant.” He is an essential hospital worker getting paid $1 an hour to clean COVID-19 areas. He couldn't refuse to clean because he would get written up, which would affect his parole board hearing. Ant gave me a call and told me that he wasn't getting showers after coming back from work. He and his cellmate contracted COVID because of that.