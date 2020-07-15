Defunding the Police in Berkeley

Big changes are coming to the Berkeley Police Department after the City Council approved a sweeping police reform package.

With calls to "defund the police" resounding across the country, police in Berkeley will be stripped of certain duties and may lose 50% of their funding.

That funding isn't just disappearing, though, it will be used for crisis response teams and for traffic enforcement that isn't armed.

If you ask me, more mental health support and crisis response teams sure seem to make a lot more sense than responding to nearly every call with an armed police officer.