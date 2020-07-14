'An Epithet and a Slur': Momentum Grows to Rename Tahoe Ski Resort

Lake Tahoe's Squaw Valley Ski Resort is considering changing its name to remove the word "squaw" – a derogatory term for Native American women – amid a national reckoning over racial injustice and inequality.
The word "squaw," derived from the Algonquin language, may have once simply meant "woman." But over generations, the word morphed into a misogynist and racist term to disparage Indigenous women, said Vanessa Esquivido, a professor of American Indian Studies at California State University, Chico.
"That word is an epithet and a slur. It's been a slur for a very long time," she said.