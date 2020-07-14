'An Epithet and a Slur': Momentum Grows to Rename Tahoe Ski Resort

When settlers arrived in the 1850s in the area of the Sierra Nevada where the resort is now located, they first saw only Native American women working in a meadow. The land was believed to have been given the name Squaw Valley by those early, predominantly white settlers.

But now the term is considered derogatory and even the Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the word as an offensive term for a Native American woman.

Squaw Valley Ski Resort – technically Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows since a merger in 2011 – received international name recognition when it hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics. The geographic name of the valley itself was changed from Squaw Valley to Olympic Valley in the run-up to the '60 winter games not out of respect for Indigenous peoples, but in anticipation of the games. The 'Squaw' name is now only attached to the resort.

Regional California tribes have asked for the name change numerous times over the years, with little success. But the idea is gaining momentum.

Squaw Valley President & CEO Ron Cohen said the resort is currently taking inventory of all the places where the name appears on and off the property, how much it would cost to change and what to prioritize if the change moves ahead.

Removing "squaw" from the resort name would be a lengthy and expensive process, Cohen said, as the name appears on hundreds of signs and is imprinted on everything from uniforms to vehicles.