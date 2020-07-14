City of Berkeley Considers Removing Police From Traffic Stops

“It’s been an incredible cry from the community to look at law enforcement, to look at the role of police in this country and in this city and calling on us, especially as a very progressive city, to lead the way and trying some new things, pushing the edge when we can," said Rigel Robinson, a Berkeley city council member who is pushing the proposal.

If approved Tuesday night, the proposal by itself would not immediately change anything. Instead, it calls on the city manager to convene a “community engagement process" to pursue the creation of a separate Berkeley transportation department to handle transportation projects as well as enforcement of parking and traffic.

It is one of several reforms that council members and Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín want the community to discuss as they re-imagine modern policing. State laws might need to be changed to allow for an overhaul, Robinson said.

“But if we’re serious about transforming the country’s relationship with police, we have to start by taking on the single most common interaction Americans have with law enforcement, and that’s traffic stops," he said.

The Berkeley Police Department said Monday it does not comment on council legislation.