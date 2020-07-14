Gov. Newsom Dials Down the 'Dimmer Switch'

Gov. Gavin Newsom adjusted the state's reopening "dimmer switch" again, ordering a statewide shutdown of bars, indoor restaurants and other businesses.

Newsom is walking the line between fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and allowing businesses to reopen as soon as safely possible.

Rates of coronavirus cases and statewide hospitalizations are trending in the wrong direction for a fast reopening.

Of course, soon after the governor announced the renewed restrictions, "#RecallGavin2020" began trending on Twitter.

Sigh. If only this was about public health instead of politics.