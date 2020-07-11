California Could Release 8,000 State Prisoners by End of August to Slow Coronavirus Outbreaks

"These actions are taken to provide for the health and safety of the incarcerated population and staff," CDCR Secretary Ralph Diaz said in a statement. “We aim to implement these decompression measures in a way that aligns both public health and public safety."

Across the state's massive network of prisons, 2,319 incarcerated people were confirmed to have active cases of the virus as of Friday afternoon, and at least 31 had died, according to the department, which also reported 719 active cases among prison staffers.

"The prisoners have so little agency over their own lives and they've really been exposed to this deadly disease through no fault of their own," said Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-San Rafael.

San Quentin, in Levine's district, has been the site of the worst outbreak, where there are currently 1,336 active cases of the virus and at least seven have died.

The prison had remained untouched by the virus until the end of May, when 121 prisoners were transferred from the California Institution for Men in Chino, and cases quickly skyrocketed. Since then, nearly 1,700 people inside the Marin County facility have cumulatively contracted the virus, making it one of the largest single outbreaks in the country and sparking outrage among advocates and public officials.