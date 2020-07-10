Neighbors Rally to Help Warriors Fan Keep His Iconic Home

The man who lives in the unofficial Warriors House of Oakland, said he is at risk of losing the home to mortgage lenders who are seeking to collect a massive debt.

Lloyd Canamore, has lived at the blue and gold painted house right next to a 580 on-ramp for over half a century. With the Warriors Banners hanging out front, the home has become an icon for fans and neighbors.

“The house is my locker room. When I come out of the house, here comes the Warrior man,” Canamore said.

His connection with the Warriors goes back to high school, when he took a job as a food vendor at the Oakland Coliseum, selling peanuts and hotdogs.

“I was comfortable (at the coliseum), it was like being at home — after the games I was able to play on the court,” he said.