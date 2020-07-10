Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo on His Company's Shift to 'Remote-First'

I just I think it's too bad for everyone. It's bad for employees; it's bad for employers; it's bad for Silicon Valley. I think everyone will just try to make the best of the situation. We have a number of employees who were on visas and were just in a persistent state of fear that they're going to lose their visa or not be able to renew it. One of the nice things about this remote-first policy is that they have a backup option now. So if they lose their visa, they can go back to wherever they're from or to some other country where they can get a visa and work from there.
That may not be their first choice. I think almost everyone would prefer to stay in America, and I think that would be the best thing for the country too. They pay taxes and these are high-skilled roles. It's good for everyone to have them here. But it's been very good for everyone to have the certainty that in the worst case, if they have to leave the country, they can continue to work for us — just remotely.
You've mentioned that Quora was sort of built for this — that the kind of company that you are lends itself well to this. Can you talk about that?
Every CEO right now is going through this very tough decision process around what to do. Some of them just personally really don't like the experience of working remotely. Some companies you hear about, on leadership teams, there's a lot more conflict or social dynamics are getting harder within their companies because people don't have the in-person interaction that can cause everyone to bond. When they survey their employees, a much higher percent of employees wants to come back to the office, like maybe 60 or 80 percent, whereas for us it was 40 percent.
There are just some things about our culture and the way we do our work. We tend to write a lot of things down. We have a lot of documents and written communication. We value clear communication for getting everyone coordinated in the same direction.
