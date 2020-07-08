A Better Echo Chamber Than Before?

One day after Facebook executives met with leaders of an advertising boycott, the huge tech company's own internal civil rights auditors released a scathing report.

In a statement issued in response to the report, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said, "we believe we are in a better place today than we were two years ago."

Yikes. It must have been really, really bad two years ago because Facebook sure seems like a hate and misinformation-filled cesspool right now.

Nearly 1,000 companies are participating in the boycott that is attempting to stop Facebook from profiting from distributing misinformation and hate speech on its platform.

The internal civil rights audit warned of Facebook's "self-reinforcing echo chambers of extremism."

Couldn't have said it better myself.