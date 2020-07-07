Appeals Court Deals 2nd Blow to Trump Asylum Policy

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling has no immediate impact because a judge appointed by President Donald Trump in Washington last week knocked down the policy on procedural grounds.

The three-judge appeals panel in San Francisco found procedural errors, as well as substantive reasons to block the policy while litigation continues. The panel said it does "virtually nothing" to prevent asylum-seekers from being sent to unsafe countries, a violation of international treaty obligations.

The impact is also lessened by a pandemic-related measure imposed in March to quickly expel asylum-seekers. In May, the administration extended it indefinitely, relying on a little-known public health law to prevent the spread of disease.

The Justice and Homeland Security departments didn't immediately respond to requests for comment late Monday. In response to last week's decision, Homeland Security said it strongly disagreed and was considering options.

The Supreme Court is unlikely to hear arguments before January if it takes the case.