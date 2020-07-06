California Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation... and Transmission

Over 1,400 incarcerated people and prison employees have tested positive for COVID-19 inside San Quentin State Prison.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation issued a statement on Friday saying they're doing everything they can, including implementing "limited movement throughout the prison."

I would sure want to limit my movement if I was locked up in a facility where coronavirus was running rampant thanks to CDCR ineptitude.

Until the state transferred 121 people from a prison in Chino that was wrestling with a COVID-19 outbreak, San Quentin had no confirmed cases of the deadly virus.