Dozens of Pistachio Plant Workers Infected with COVID-19

“What that means is that it’s our job, and our responsibility, to continue to produce safe and wholesome products for our customers while doing everything within our power to protect the health and well-being of our employees and of the communities in which we live and work,” said Primex spokeswoman Mogjan Amin.

The company reopened July 1 with a limited number of workers and hours. It is expected to reopen with full operations Today.

Analyst Gaspar Rivera-Salgado of the UCLA Labor Center said farmworkers and packing plant workers are often left unprotected and vulnerable to the virus.

“The farmworkers were declared essential but the state never placed specific health protocols since everything had to be done by the employers,” Rivera-Salgado said. “There is an estimate that 65% to 80% of farmworkers are immigrants and many are afraid of speaking up.”

Rivera-Salgado said that cramped living conditions also are a problem when a worker arrives home and unknowingly infects family members.

“They are essential workers but for companies they are not worth it more than the production,” he said.

Seeking safe working conditions

Workers said in a virtual press conference last week that the company failed to give them protective gear and didn’t follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Initially, the company sold the workers masks for $8 a piece, they said.

The workers said those who got infected were advised to keep it confidential, and if they requested time off to be quarantined, they were told to resign instead.

Some workers said the company never told them about the infections. They said they learned from other workers and media reports.

Now the workers are demanding social distancing, payment of wages during shutdowns, thorough and daily sanitation of facilities, COVID-19 testing of all current and new employees and free protective equipment.

United Farm Workers representatives said the company is now testing workers at the plant. The company agreed that workers 65 and over can stay home if they are afraid to go back to work and they’ll get paid, and that workers, regardless of age, who test positive for COVID-19 can stay home and get paid. However, workers still don’t know if they’ll be paid for the days that the company was closed.