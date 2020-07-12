Passing the Mic: Formerly Incarcerated Women — On Telling Their Own Stories

Carmilla Ligons was initially hesitant about sharing her story. “It was personal, and very, very emotional,” Ligons said. Her film, "Comfort Food" is a reenactment of when she found her daughter living on skid row and looks at motherhood through generations and the power of cooking for one another.

“It was hard to see your real life shit like that,” Ligons said.

Family and friends helped fill in the roles to play each of the parts, but Ligons plays herself. “In the process of doing it, it was painful and very emotional because I didn't know where my daughter was at the time,” she said.

Ligons created the film through a program run by the Anti-recidivism Coalition (ARC). The organization takes a holistic approach to ending mass incarceration in California. “Walking with people, and working for people through every stage of their incarceration,” said Nicholas Reiner, the director of communications for ARC.

Now, looking back Ligons is happy she made the film. She wants to continue to tell stories based on her experiences — specifically she says she would want to share how she was tased over five times by the Long Beach Police Department — and the abuse she suffered at the hands of the police.