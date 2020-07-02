Congresswoman Karen Bass: The Other Californian Being Vetted for VP

It’s common knowledge that Sen. Kamala Harris is on Joe Biden’s short list for vice president, but another lower profile Californian is also being vetted for the job.
And you might say Los Angeles Congresswoman Karen Bass is having a moment.
After the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Speaker Nancy Pelosi tapped the five-term Democrat to help write and pass a police reform measure. The House bill included a ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants, and an end to so-called "qualified immunity," which often shields police officers from lawsuits.
Bass, who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus, told PBS NewsHour recently that the opposing measure from Republicans in the U.S. Senate lacked teeth.
"We don’t need to study chokeholds. We don't need to have data collection about no-knock warrants. We don't need a federal registry that nobody sees," Bass said.