Congresswoman Karen Bass: The Other Californian Being Vetted for VP

The bill passed the House overwhelmingly. Los Angeles Congressman Ted Lieu, who also served with Bass in the State Legislature, says his colleague is a very hard worker.

"She gets things done. She is no nonsense. And she's able to bring people together to achieve a great result," Lieu said. He also said he wasn't surprised at all when Bass's name popped up on Biden's V.P. list.

"I think she is a remarkable person who has shown grace and courage and an ability to heal and unify people. And I think she is a fantastic legislator. And whatever is in the future for her, she would do an amazing job," Lieu said.

Bass has been working on police reform issues for decades. Raphael Sonenshein, executive director of the Pat Brown Institute at Cal State L.A., first met Bass in 1994. In the wake of civil unrest following the Rodney King/LAPD verdicts, Bass was a community organizer working with African Americans and Korean store owners in South Central L.A.

"This was a tremendous battle that was of deep political significance for intergroup relations," Sonenshein recalls. "And Karen was navigating that."

The issue, he says, was problem liquor stores in South Los Angeles — and Sonenshein says there was pressure from some in the Black community to blame Asian American business owners.

"But she was never going to allow herself to make it about not having Korean store owners. She was going to make it about people following the rules. And she stuck to that," Sonenshein says, adding that she developed ties to the Korean community that remain today.