MAP: Bay Area Coronavirus Rates in Real Time

The map below shows the increase of reported coronavirus infections over the last two weeks in each of the Bay Area's nine counties, in addition to cumulative case numbers and deaths. The figures are based on data provided by individual county public health departments, and are updated automatically as those agencies provide new information. Data from previous dates are made available, with permission, by the Los Angeles Times. The rates in Marin County include cases at San Quentin State Prison.









Just weeks after loosening his March stay-at-home order and allowing much of California's economy to reopen, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered much of the state to “tighten things up” ahead of the July 4 weekend, as new COVID-19 cases surge.

The governor on Wednesday walked back openings in 19 counties — home to about 70% of the state — where new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have recently spiked. He ordered all bars in those counties to completely shut down, and banned indoor operations at restaurants, movie theaters and other businesses for at least three weeks.

Contra Costa, Santa Clara and Solano counties are among the counties included on the list, and Newsom said that based on current trends, he expects to soon add additional Bay Area counties.