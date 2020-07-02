KQED is a proud member of
MAP: Bay Area Coronavirus Rates in Real Time

Matthew Green

The map below shows the increase of reported coronavirus infections over the last two weeks in each of the Bay Area's nine counties, in addition to cumulative case numbers and deaths. The figures are based on data provided by individual county public health departments, and are updated automatically as those agencies provide new information. Data from previous dates are made available, with permission, by the Los Angeles Times. The rates in Marin County include cases at San Quentin State Prison.



 

Just weeks after loosening his March stay-at-home order and allowing much of California's economy to reopen, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered much of the state to “tighten things up” ahead of the July 4 weekend, as new COVID-19 cases surge.

The governor on Wednesday walked back openings in 19 counties — home to about 70% of the state — where new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have recently spiked. He ordered all bars in those counties to completely shut down, and banned indoor operations at restaurants, movie theaters and other businesses for at least three weeks.

Contra Costa, Santa Clara and Solano counties are among the counties included on the list, and Newsom said that based on current trends, he expects to soon add additional Bay Area counties.

“The bottom line is the spread of this virus continues at a rate that is particularly concerning," Newsom said. "If we want to be independent from COVID-19, we have to be much more vigilant.

In mid-March, California became the first state to shut down. But despite its early — and initially successful — efforts to aggressively stem the spread of the virus, the state is now experiencing one the of the country's worst surges. The number of cases statewide — topping 233,000 — has increased by roughly 50% over the last two weeks, and is now on pace to double every 26 days. The rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations has also spiked.

While recently relaxed restrictions are believed to have played a significant role in this uptick, the skyrocketing case numbers have also been driven in part by the state's dramatically increased testing capacity. More than a 100,000 residents a day now get tested for the virus, providing a clearer picture of just how widespread it is.

You can also view current and cumulative case numbers for all 58 counties in California on our interactive tracker.