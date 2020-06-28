2 Dead After Shooting at Distribution Center Near Redding

A man drove into a Northern California distribution center and started shooting at people, killing an employee and wounding four others before he was killed by police, authorities said.
The shooting by a 31-year-old man with a semi-automatic rifle started about 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart distribution center south of Red Bluff, a city of about 14,000 people about 131 miles north of Sacramento, and 30 miles south of Redding.
Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said at a news conference that the shooter circled the parking lot four times before crashing into the building and opening fire with the rifle. Red Bluff Police officers shot and killed the suspect, KHSL-TV reported.
The employee who died was Martin Haro-Lozano, 45, of Orland, California, Johnston said.
Officials did not identify the shooter, but Johnston said he has a history with the Red Bluff workplace.