Newsom Steps Up Urgency of Virus Messaging

Santa Cruz County health officer Dr. Gail Newel said the county opened its beaches Friday, sooner than planned, after finding it was impossible for law enforcement to keep crowds away. She said it also made no sense to keep beaches closed to keep out-of-county visitors away when the governor was visiting restaurants and promoting tourism.

“It made it hard for us to continue to message that tourism was not welcome when tourism is clearly an important part” of the governor’s plan to reopen the economy, Newel said.

She also said it took too long for the state to come out with a face coverings mandate and the state could do more to bolster public health officers who are bearing the brunt of public anger over closures and mask orders.

David Canepa, a San Mateo County supervisor, said he wrote to Newsom Tuesday urging him to enforce his mandatory statewide order for people to wear face coverings with fines from community service officers.

“This is the time where the governor is going to have to make decisions that may be offensive to 40% of the population, but he’s already done it. He’s done it through shelter in place,” he said.