Sex and Dating in the COVID-19 Era: What Do You Want to Know?

The coronavirus, and the shelter-in-place restrictions it brought with it, has changed our daily physical lives in ways we couldn't have imagined back in 2019.

For many of us, the risk of transmitting COVID-19 has also hugely impacted how and when we date and get sexually intimate with other people.

Public health guidance recommends avoiding having sex with anyone outside your household — or at least limiting yourself to "as few partners as possible." But as counties slowly start to reopen, and the idea of meeting dates in person seems more possible, people are wondering: what does safe (or safer) sex and dating look like while the coronavirus still looms?

That's why we're making a guide. And to inform what we cover, we want your questions.

Use the anonymous form below to pose your question about sex, dating and COVID-19. Be as frank as you like. Some things you might be wondering:

Do you need to wear a mask while having sex with a new partner?

Is kissing "off the menu" — and, if so, what else is?

If you're dating in-person, where's a low-risk spot to meet?

Is there ever a safe way to have group sex during shelter-in-place?

And, seriously, this form is 100% anonymous.

We'll be creating our guide soon — follow @KQED on Twitter to see it the minute it's published.