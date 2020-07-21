Bored at Home? Try This Bay Area-Themed Activity Book!

A Very Curious Activity Book is a free, print-at-home booklet full of games, puzzles, creative pursuits and more! We designed it to entertain people of all ages ... whether you're from the Bay Area or beyond. All you need to get started is a printer! If you don't have one of those, see our alternative ideas.





If you have a double-sided printer

Download the PDF for double-sided printers above and hit print. Fold pages horizontally, so that the front cover, "A Very Curious Activity Book" and back cover "Get Creative" are facing outward. Ta-da! You're done!

Got upside down pages? In your print settings, make sure your two-sided printing is set to the "long-edge binding." This is the default for most printers.





If you have a single-sided printer

Download the PDF for single-sided printers above and hit print. Fold or staple the upper left corner. Our coloring spread is oriented sideways, so you might want to pull that page out and keep it separate. You're all set! Have fun!





Print the KQED pinwheel template

You'll find instructions on how to assemble the pinwheel in the Activity Book. Be sure to jazz it up with colors and doodles!

Win Bay Curious stickers!

Snap a photo with your completed pinwheel and send it to baycurious@kqed.org. Include your mailing address in the email. We'll send a free sticker pack to the first 20 people we hear from!

Don't have a printer?

A few ideas ...

Open the activity book on your phone and try these activities: Call a Friend, Transit Planning, Colorful Pinwheel, Scavenger Hunt: Plants, and Get Creative. Search for "printing services" near you. Print shops, shipping centers and office supply stores typically offer reasonably priced printing. Ask a friend or neighbor to print for you and coordinate a no-contact handoff. Most libraries in the Bay Area remain closed because of the pandemic, but when they re-open, most offer printing services.



Listen and learn!

Get a leg up on the Bay Delicious Crossword by listening to our collection of food stories.



