Fireworks Near You Every Night? We Have Tips

While some official July 4 events are returning this year, some are still canceled for 2021 due to COVID-19 — which might well tempt more people to set off their own firework displays over Independence Day weekend. Before you do, you might want to consider the impact fireworks have on the Bay Area's air quality.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has warned that every year at this time, the smoke, dust and soot from fireworks add to unhealthy spikes in particulate matter, and urges residents to "consider your health and the health of your family before lighting personal fireworks." The agency also encourages people to avoid firing up the barbecue, lighting a campfire and other fire-related activities that all add to overall air pollution, which weighs on everyone.

Whether you're planning to light up some fireworks or simply watch them from afar, here are a few safety tips, compiled from experts around the state.

Know the Regulations in Your Community

Check this list to find out if fireworks are legal in your city this Fourth of July. Fireworks aren't permitted in California State Parks, either. “If you are coming to visit the parks, leave your fireworks at home," urges State Parks information officer Adeline Yee.

Use Only Approved Fireworks

Although certain fireworks are legal in much of California, the state has a zero-tolerance policy for both the sale and use of illegal fireworks — violators could face fines of up to $50,000 and jail time.

Illegal fireworks include firecrackers, Roman candles, sky rockets, bottle rockets, aerial shells and other fireworks that move on the ground or in the air in an uncontrollable manner. Want to do a quick check? Look for the “safe and sane” label, a sign of fire marshal approval.

Lt. Jonathan Baxter, a spokesman for the San Francisco Fire Department, also told us in 2019 that sparklers are illegal in San Francisco. “Sparklers burn at 1,800 degrees, which is [hot] enough to burn gold,” he says. “So if it can burn gold, you can imagine what it can do to your hand.”

Be Ready to Douse a Fire

Never point fireworks at yourself or another person, and never attempt to relight or fix a firework that won’t light. Designate a sober, responsible adult to light up the fireworks. Light one firework at a time, far away from dry grass and have a bucket of water or a hose handy in case something goes wrong. Also, this may sound obvious, but alcohol and fireworks do not mix well.

Properly Dispose of Fireworks

At the end of the celebration, all used and misfired fireworks should be submerged in water for 15 minutes and wrapped in a plastic bag to keep them from drying up. Then toss them in the household trash. Any unused fireworks that have not expired should be kept in a cool, dry place away from children.

Read the full list of tips.

Fireworks and Dogs: How to Keep Your Pets Calm

Fireworks are notorious for spooking animals, and shelters across the nation report an increase in lost pets every year on July 4.

We spoke with a veterinarian from the San Francisco SPCA for advice on how to keep dogs and other pets happy while fireworks are happening. Here are her top tips:

Keep Pets at Home or Leave Town

“It’s natural for animals to be fearful of loud noises,” Dr. Sophie Liu, San Francisco SPCA resident in behavior medicine, told KQED in an email.

Since fireworks have been so frequent, make sure your pets are secure inside your home and you're able to monitor them. But, if possible, she recommends going out of town with your pets for July 4 — somewhere without fireworks, if possible.

Update Your Pet’s Tag and Microchip Information

Liu says shelters often receive microchipped animals but are unable to contact their owner because the pet's microchip information is outdated. Your veterinarian can help if you don’t know how to update this information or if you don't remember what microchip company you used.

Recognize Fearful Behavior

Pets may perceive loud, unexpected noises as a threat, and running away or hiding is a natural survival instinct.

It’s important to know if your animal is anxious in order prevent them from accidentally injuring themselves. Animals may be showing signs of fear if they are panting, licking their lips, whining, drooling, shaking, yawning, hiding or not accepting a treat.

Create a Safe Space

“It is not uncommon to see pets trying to tear through metal crates, chew through door frames, or jump out of windows,” Liu warns.

She suggests owners create a safe haven for their pets before and during firework celebrations.