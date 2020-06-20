'It Should be Celebrated Every Year with a Fight, and a Push for Change': Black Youth on Juneteenth

While some Americans are just learning about the significance of Juneteenth, Bay Area teenagers are claiming the holiday for themselves.

"I only learned about Juneteenth a few years ago," said Isha Clarke who didn't grow up celebrating Juneteenth. But this year the 17-year-old led a protest.

"I was like, we need to do a Black youth led protest on Juneteenth," she said. "This is definitely a time to reclaim that holiday and to acknowledge that this is our Independence Day, it’s not the 4th of July."

It’s that idea that led Clarke to bring together friends and fellow organizers to form the group Black Youth for the People’s Liberation.

To prepare for Juneteenth they met at DeFremery Park in West Oakland, with their masks on, under the shade of a big tree and got to work painting the words "Fight 4 ALL Black Lives" in bold black letters on a big sheet of canvas, and stenciling signs with Black power fists and the words “Listen to Youth."