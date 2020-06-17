Public Health Meets a Public Menace

Public health officers in California and across the country are getting harassed and even receiving death threats by people fed up with COVID-19 restrictions.

At a time when we should be united in fighting the coronavirus death threat, some people are choosing to instead threaten, badger and torment the very people who are trying to keep us alive.

From armed protesters taking over a state capitol building in Michigan to people running public health officers out of their jobs, the bully pulpit has been aimed squarely against the health of the public.

Local health officials getting ousted is just the latest skirmish in an ongoing anti-science campaign.