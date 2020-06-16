It's About Time...

From John Sutter to Fort Bragg, the fight for racial justice is forcing California to reexamine just who is memorialized with plaques and statues.

You may remember Sutter from when you were learning about the California Gold Rush in elementary school.

Not only did he own the famous mill where gold was discovered, he enslaved Native Americans.

And Fort Bragg?

It was named in honor of a Confederate general who owned 105 slaves and now the Northern California town may change its name.

Add to the list Father Junipero Serra, spreader of Catholicism, adobe missions and brutal repression.

While it may be tempting to melt down all these statues, plaques and names and forge a new statue of a giant upraised fist, I hope they are instead carefully removed and collected in a museum dedicated to showcasing the evils of racism and genocide.