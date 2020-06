The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects LGBTQ employees from being fired for their sexual orientation.

It's incredible that we're still even talking about this, you'd think this would already have been settled law of the land by now.

Then again, you'd think racial justice would be more firmly established in our system of laws and policing by now, too.

At least the Supreme Court delivered a little bright spot amid a nation wrestling with 400 years of pain.