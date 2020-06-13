'I’m Fighting for My Home': On Being a Radical Teenage, Multiracial Activist in a Time of Unrest

Jacques, 17, and her friends organized the march through an Instagram platform she created called NoJusticeNoPeaceSF, which has over 10,000 followers.

“I love my community so much and I love the people around me so much that I never want them to have to lose somebody they love or one of them get hurt,” she told KQED.

Jacques, a junior in high school, is the proud daughter of immigrants: Her mother is from Mexico, her father from Haiti. ”All of them have had situations dealing with police brutality and being victims of police brutality, and I’m fighting for them.”

She acknowledges the differences between the fight for black and brown liberation.

“The solidarity between black and Latino people is still as strong as it's been since the Civil Rights Era,” she said. “When it comes down to discrimination, though, our discrimination is unique. It seems that we are both fighting a battle against oppression in our own unique ways.”

Jacques said she is also fighting for the Mission, San Francisco's historically Latino neighborhood, where her mom and grandparents settled in the 1960s. Today, gentrification has turned many of the historic panaderias and botanicas into hipster coffee shops and restaurants, forcing brown and black families out of their homes.

“I’m fighting for my home. Like I'm fighting for my human rights and my ability to breathe air into my lungs,” she said.

Jacques said it can be hard to explain to the Mexican side of her family what her experience is like as a young black woman.

“Growing up, there was a flip-side of being Afro-Latina and people getting surprised when I speak Spanish. I still experience hella racism or hella anti-blackness in my communities and my family.”