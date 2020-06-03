In Final Days of PG&E Fire Settlement Vote, Hundreds of Survivors Still Had No Ballots

Late Ballots for Hundreds of Fire Survivors

While PG&E maintains that all voting materials were sent out by April 8, more than 200 fire survivors interviewed by KQED said they didn't receive their packets until May. A substantial portion got their packets less than a week before May 15, the deadline they were due to be received by Prime Clerk to be counted. Some got their ballots after that deadline had passed.

Fire survivors were supposed to have six weeks to read through the complex materials, a timeframe agreed on by PG&E and several other parties, including the official committee for fire survivors – and approved by U.S. Judge Dennis Montali, who is presiding over PG&E's bankruptcy trial.

The interviews were conducted with a cross-section of fire victims, holding claims of various sizes from various fires, and expressing a range of opinions on the settlement. Claimants had the option to vote by phone, email or by mail.

Camp Fire survivor Amy Byrd received her packet on May 18 – three days after the deadline. That left her scrambling to figure out how to make her vote count.

"I did it online and tried to find a way to put in a comment letting them know I had just received the ballot, but they would not let me do that," Byrd told KQED in a phone interview. In a recent court filing, Prime Clerk included Byrd's name on a list of about 1,000 votes discarded because they arrived after the deadline.

"I think they dropped the ball," Byrd said of PG&E, despite her position in support of the settlement deal.

Tom Hess, another Camp Fire survivor, agreed. He got his voting packet on May 15, the day it was due back to Prime Clerk.

"I just assumed that my vote did count and they would recognize my issue," said Hess, who noted the problem on his ballot, which he mailed to Prime Clerk in New York. Like many fire survivors, Hess learned that his vote had been discarded during his interview with KQED.

"I don't have a ton of confidence in the whole system," Hess said.

Court Weighs Integrity of Voting Process

The integrity of the voting process has emerged as a central theme in PG&E's bankruptcy confirmation trial, which began last week.

Prime Clerk has documented 10,000 holders of fire claims who were not included in the final voting tally for reasons including late receipt, lack of signature or no vote indicated. Some opponents of the deal are calling for an independent examiner to be appointed to audit the vote.

That request will be the subject of a hearing Thursday.

In recent testimony, Prime Clerk Vice President of Global Corporate Actions Christina Pullo, who supervised the voting process, acknowledged she knew some fire survivors had gotten the mailing days after the vote had ended.

"We received inquiries from people stating that they had just received voting packages," Pullo told Camp Fire victim Mary Kim Wallace, who cross-examined her during the trial on Friday.

Pullo estimated that "a handful" of people had complained. All voting materials were served by first-class mail, but envelopes were not postmarked.

"I can only say we sent out materials," Pullo testified. "I can't speculate as to why they did not receive them."