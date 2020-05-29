CA Economic Recovery, Navajo Nation and COVID-19, Future of Cities

California’s Long Road to Economic Recovery

This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom eased restrictions on additional businesses. Pending approval from county health departments, retailers can now reopen for in-person shopping but with limits on occupancy and face mask requirements for staff and customers. Barbershops and nail salons can also now reopen pending similar approval and protocols in place. Many businesses, however, remain shuttered, especially in regions hard hit by the pandemic, such as in the Bay Area and Los Angeles. California lawmakers must now grapple with a $54 billion state deficit, with millions of residents out of work, tax revenues plummeting and uncertainty mounting about California’s economic future.

Guest:

Tom Steyer, co-chair, Governor’s Task Force on Business and Jobs Recovery

UCSF Doctors and Nurses Help Navajo Nation Fight COVID-19

Straddling Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, the Navajo Nation now has the highest rate of coronavirus infection per capita in the country. With a population of roughly 175,000 tribal members living in an area the size of West Virginia, it’s the second-largest federally recognized tribe in the U.S. It’s also an area rife with poverty, where 30% of residents lack access to running water and depend on federally provided health care services. In response to the pandemic, authorities have imposed 57-hour weekend lockdowns and ordered residents to wear face coverings in public. Since late April, teams of volunteer doctors and nurses from UCSF have been traveling to the Navajo Nation to treat COVID-19 patients in this vulnerable community.

Guest:

Dr. Sriram Shamasunder, associate professor of medicine, UCSF

Future of Cities

Working from home has become the new norm for many in the age of coronavirus. Some tech companies, like Twitter and Square, are now allowing their employees to work from home indefinitely.