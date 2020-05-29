KQED is a proud member of
Twitter Hides Trump's Tweet About Minneapolis, Saying It Glorifies Violence
NPR

Ayesha Rascoe
President Trump speaks before signing an executive order aimed at curbing protections for social media companies in the Oval Office on Thursday. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Twitter has placed a warning on a tweet from President Trump in which the president blamed unrest in Minneapolis on "thugs" and said "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Twitter said Trump's post violates its policy about "glorifying violence."

Trump's message on Twitter came during a night of protests and looting in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd, a black man, after he was pinned to the ground for several minutes by a white police officer.

Trump said he would "send in the National Guard" to restore order.

"I can't stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis," Trump said early Friday. "A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right."

He added: "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

Twitter hid the second of those messages with a warning but added that it "has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible."

The official White House Twitter account retweeted the language from the president's hidden post. Twitter placed a warning message on that post, as well.

Trump responded Friday, saying Twitter was doing "nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party."

Dan Scavino, a top White House aide who helps manage Trump's Twitter account, lashed out against the social media company using an expletive.

"Twitter is targeting the president of the United States 24/7, while turning their heads to protest organizers who are planning, plotting, and communicating their next moves daily on this very platform," Scavino tweeted. "Twitter is full of [s***] — more and more people are beginning to get it."

The president's tweets about the situation in Minneapolis and Twitter's response to it bring to a head two major stories that have dominated the news this week.

Related Coverage

In the first, a white officer appears to shove Floyd's face into the pavement with his knee for at least seven minutes on Monday evening. Several minutes into the video, Floyd's pleas for help go quiet. Floyd was reported dead later that night. The Minneapolis Police Department swiftly fired the four police officers shown in the disturbing video. The U.S. Justice Department said it has made the investigation into Floyd's death "a top priority." But protesters weren't placated. The 3rd Precinct police building in Minneapolis was set on fire Thursday night. Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order activating the Minnesota National Guard to help restore peace.

In the second story, Twitter fact-checked a tweet by Trump that said mail-in voting leads to fraud, prompting the president to sign an executive order Thursday aimed at limiting the broad legal protections enjoyed by social media companies. But legal experts said they doubt the move would have any practical effect on the tech giants.

Prior to this week, Twitter had not fact-checked the president, nor hidden any of his messages on the platform.

