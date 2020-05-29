Twitter Hides Trump's Tweet About Minneapolis, Saying It Glorifies Violence

Twitter has placed a warning on a tweet from President Trump in which the president blamed unrest in Minneapolis on "thugs" and said "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Twitter said Trump's post violates its policy about "glorifying violence."

Trump's message on Twitter came during a night of protests and looting in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd, a black man, after he was pinned to the ground for several minutes by a white police officer.

Trump said he would "send in the National Guard" to restore order.

"I can't stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis," Trump said early Friday. "A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right."

He added: "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"